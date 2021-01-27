Wednesday, January 27, 2021 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has told Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka and former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, not to bring jokers in the upcoming Machakos County senatorial by-election.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mutua noted that it was wrong for Kalonzo Musyoka and Muthama to show their political might by participating in such a serious election.

He asked the voters to not give them a chance as they were bound to fail them terribly in delivering on their election promises.

Kalonzo is supporting Muthama’s ex-wife, Agnes Kavindu, and Muthama, who is United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman, is supporting Urbanus Ngengele.

Mutua, who is also Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader, urged Machakos electorate to elect the party’s candidate, Mutua Katuku, saying he is the right person to lead Machakos as he was more than qualified to serve the residents.

He also noted that tua would need no orientation to start his work as a senator.

The Kenyan DAILY POST