Friday, January 15, 2021 – An opinion poll conducted by one of the local tabloids shows that Deputy President William Ruto’s new political outfit, United Democratic Alliance (UDA), will be the most popular party during the 2022 presidential election.

The survey which was conducted between January 14, and January 15, revealed the UDA party was voted for by 71% of tweeps followed by the Orange Democratic Movement party (19%) and Amani National Congress (ANC) party (4.8%).

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party, which is crumbling like a tower of babel, trailed at 4.4%.

The new poll is a big shot in the arm for the second in command who is very determined in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The survey is also a big blow to ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, who is also hoping to succeed the son of Jomo in 2022.

DP’s new political outfit has adopted a wheelbarrow as its symbol to replace a bull and changed its slogan from Mabadiliko na Ustawi (unity and peace) to Kazi ni Kazi.

The party has since unveiled several candidates in the upcoming by-elections in different constituencies and wards.

