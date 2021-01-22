Friday, January 22, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenants have mocked Jubilee Party top brass after the organ summoned the second in command on Thursday over what it termed as indiscipline and support of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates.

Speaking on Thursday, immediately after Jubilee Party issued a show-cause letter to Ruto on why he should not be disciplined by the party, Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei, said the DP and his team are only in Jubilee for strategic reasons and waiting for the opportune moment to bolt out

“All indications are showing UDA is the vehicle the Deputy President will use in 2022 elections,” he stated, days after it emerged the party was setting up a major regional nerve centre in Eldoret, Ruto’s foremost political base.

Cherargei further claimed many Jubilee Party MPs are bolting out because of the humiliation they have been subjected to in the ruling party.

“Some of us have been embarrassed and betrayed in Jubilee. We now have UDA, which will be our political vehicle,” Cherargei said.

On his part, Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, said politicians who subscribe to the Hustler Movement will contest for various seats on UDA tickets.

“All hustlers will use UDA as their party of choice to contest for the various seats,” he stated.

UDA chairman Johnson Muthama is on record saying Ruto will contest for the presidency in 2022 using the UDA party ticket.

