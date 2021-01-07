Thursday, January 7, 2021 – An ally of Deputy President, William Ruto, has claimed President Uhuru Kenyatta is silent about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) because he has realized Kenya has more important issues that should be addressed.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Thursday, Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei, said it is just a matter of time before Uhuru drops BBI because he has realized that it is not popular among Kenyans.

Cherargei also asked proponents of the BBI report, particularly from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) wing, to read the signs in advance.

“You can see President Kenyatta has gone underground because he has realised there are more important issues. As for the ODM leader, he is trying to flog a dead horse,” Cherargei said.

The senator argued the handshake report was not only unpopular in the Mt Kenya region but also across the country, adding it would fail if subjected to a referendum.

Cherargei’s remarks came barely days after his Murang’a counterpart and Senate Majority Whip, Irungu Kang’ata, wrote a letter to the president informing him the BBI report he was vouching for was unpopular in his Mt Kenya backyard.

The letter which has caused jitters in the ruling party has seen some political bigwigs from Central Kenya condemn Kang’ata for allegedly rocking the boat by misrepresenting facts.

