Tuesday, January 12, 2021 – A confidant of Deputy President William Ruto has proposed the appointment of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu as the first female Chief Justice.

On Monday, former Chief Justice David Maraga handed over power to DCJ Mwilu, who will act as the Chief Justice for the next six months before a new CJ is appointed.

Commenting on his social media account on Tuesday, former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale said Mwilu is fit to be the next CJ and should be sworn-in.

While admitting that having women in top leadership positions in Kenya remains a pipe dream, Khalwale said Mwilu should be given the chance to lead the judiciary.

“A woman is not going to be President in Kenya any time soon. None has ever served as Speaker of Parliament. Ascending to the helm in the Judiciary is a tall order and now Justice Philomena Mwilu has emerged. Confirm her as our new Chief Justice,” Khalwale stated.

Khalwale is Ruto’s point man in the Western region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST