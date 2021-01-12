Tuesday, January 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenants have asked the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to summon President Uhuru Kenyatta over his tribal remarks in Vihiga County on Saturday.

On Saturday, Uhuru, who was speaking during the burial of Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi’s mother, Hannah Mudavadi, said members of Kalenjin and Kikuyu communities should not be allowed near the presidency in 2022 and they should allow other Kenyans tribes to rule Kenya.

Uhuru’s words elicited mixed reactions with Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei condemning Uhuru’s speech.

“In fact, if the National Cohesion and Integration Commission is a serious body then they should summon the President and question him over such tribal and divisive remarks he made publicly,” Cherargei said.

Cherargei said they were surprised by the President’s desperate efforts to block his deputy from being elected as president at all costs.

“The President should accept to retire peacefully and let Kenyans elect a person of their choice as President. He is completing his term and dividing the county should not be part of his legacy,” Cherargei said.

