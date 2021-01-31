Saturday, January 31, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked Kenyans to reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) until contentious issues are resolved.

Addressing mourners during the burial of Regina Akumu in Funyula, Busia County, on Saturday, Ruto said there was a need for grey areas in the BBI report to be looked into before going for the referendum.

The DP wondered why up to now, Kenyans were yet to get copies of the document so that they can read and make an informed decision afterward.

“Kenyans want to be told how they are going to benefit from the BBI. “They also want to read the document and understand it well,” Ruto said.

“We must be concerned about why some people are adamant that we go to a referendum before some issues in the BBI are addressed.”

Ruto laughed off the proposal in the document that counties will be getting 35 percent of the national resources, saying the proposal is unattainable.

“If right now counties are not getting a whole of 15 percent as provided for in the Constitution, is it going to be possible to implement 35 percent?” he posed.

The second in command further said he will continue to champion for the interests of lower-class citizens, adding that they have been forgotten for long.

The Kenyan DAILY POST