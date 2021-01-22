Friday, January 22, 2021 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, presented himself before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday morning to clear his name over allegations of grabbing a National Youth Service (NYS) land in Yatta, Kitui County.

Last weekend, Deputy President William Ruto claimed Kalonzo grabbed part of the land from NYS.

On Friday, Kalonzo, who was accompanied by a multitude of his supporters and a battery of lawyers, visited DCI offices along Kiambu Road to debunk Ruto’s lies.

Speaking after interrogations, Kalonzo said Ruto is scared because he is the only presidential candidate who poses a threat to his ambitions of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

“My political opponents know that my candidature poses a serious threat to their own ambition and are clutching at straws because the rides are about to change,” Kalonzo said.

The former Vice President further asked Ruto to clear his name over Weston Hotel allegations before pointing a finger at him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST