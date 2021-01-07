Thursday, January 7, 2021 – Laikipia Woman Representative, Cate Waruguru, has admitted that she is tired and bored of marketing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Central Kenya.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Thursday, Waruguru, who is among Kieleweke MPs campaigning for BBI in the vote-rich region, said the document is unpopular in the region and urged the President to do something.

Waruguru said Deputy President William Ruto has made inroads in the region “and his word is taken as the gospel truth”.

“Ruto has managed to brainwash them. What he tells them is taken for the true position,” she said.

Ruto’s allies have said the proposed referendum will not only fail in the Mt Kenya region but across the entire country.

They have urged Uhuru to shelve the proposed BBI referendum, saying it is unpopular.

They said attempts to force a referendum “will lead to him suffering a terrible loss and embarrassment”.

