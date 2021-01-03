Sunday, January 3, 2021 – Nominated Jubilee Party Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has revealed the reason why he joined Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga movement on Thursday.

Mwaura, who is on record accusing the DP of sabotaging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s development agenda, announced his support for the second in command’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

Mwaura’s defection attracted a lot of mixed reactions with many Kenyans accusing him of being greedy.

But in an interview with one of the local dailies on Saturday, Mwaura said he joined Ruto for political survival.

Mwaura told the publication that he decided after listening to the people at the grassroots, especially in Mt Kenya, who he claimed are supporting Ruto’s bid for the top seat next year.

“By the end of the day these things you do not do them because of anybody, you do them because of your own personal survival,”

“My ears are on the ground and the ground is supporting Mr. Ruto.” Mwaura said.

