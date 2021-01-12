Tuesday, January 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has stirred a storm on social media after he compared himself to the United States of America (USA) Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris.

In a video he shared on his Twitter page on Tuesday, Ruto likened himself to Kamala Harris, who in the video was showing solidarity to low cadre Americans, who work in the informal sector.

Harris in the video said every job has inherent value and worth which resonates with DP Ruto’s hustlers’ message that “every job matters”

“My mother taught me that no matter how you earn a living, whether you’re a caregiver or truck driver, grocery store clerk or small business owner, every job has inherent value and worth,” Kamala Harris stated.

Ruto, who has fashioned himself as the number one defender and champion of low-income earners’ interests is relying on the support of youths and jobless Kenyans to ascend to power.

Here is the video of Kamala Harris that DP Ruto shared on his Twitter page.

Regardless of what you do, your job matters. — US Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/IH2B8salGH — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) January 12, 2021

