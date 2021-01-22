Friday, January 22, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga not to run away from the Jubilee Government’s failures since he has been part of it since March 9th, 2018.

Speaking at his Karen residence when he met a section of youths from Nairobi County, Ruto said Raila has been part of the running of the Jubilee government for the past three years using the Handshake.

He said Raila and his ODM is to blame for the Government’s failure to deliver on the Big Four Agenda plan.

“You came and changed the Government’s priorities from the Big Four Agenda to alternative ones like the Building Bridges Initiative. Now, after you have failed miserably, you want to run away,” he said.

The second in command said Raila and his ODM brigade will be held to account for the monumental failures it has caused the country.

“You must bear the consequences for the derailment of Jubilee’s development agenda. You cannot point fingers at others,” he said.

Ruto also defended his ‘hustler nation’ narrative saying the conversation was not meant to divide Kenyans but to highlight and address the plight of poor Kenyans.

