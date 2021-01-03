Sunday, January 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has been castigated by a section of Kenyans after his goons blocked KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, from meeting Talai community elders on Saturday.

The goons, who had allegedly been financed by the DP, barricaded the road with logs at Sang’alo, forcing the Baringo senator and his entourage to abort their journey to Kapsisiywo in Nandi County.

Reacting to the incident, Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman, David Murathe, a fierce critic of the DP, said what happened was uncalled for given that it was in Ruto’s political backyard, and asked him to decide whether he is in government or opposition.

“These are behaviours of hired goons and should not be tolerated in a democracy like Kenya. The DP has been touring every part of this Republic without restriction and Senator Moi, in his own right as a leader, deserves the same treatment accorded to him (the DP),” said Murathe.

“Hiring thugs and goons to shout Senator Moi down is unacceptable and the police should thoroughly investigate what happened with the view of apprehending the culprits.”

The former Gatanga MP called on the DP to rein in on his allies or ship out.

“We cannot allow people playing politics of opposition in Jubilee. The DP has to deal with his troops or ship out instead of even going to the extent of entertaining insults against the first family as was the case in the Coast. If he doesn’t, it will not augur well for him,” he said.

