Monday, January 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is the new talk of the town after he pulled a mammoth crowd in Kayole, Nairobi, where he had visited on Sunday.

The DP was in Kayole for a church function at House of Hope Church along Manyanja Road.

Although mainstream media houses refused to air the DP’s event, thousands of Kayole residents took to the streets to welcome the second in command.

Young men were chanting Ruto! Ruto! While old men and women were ululating in praise of the second in command.

The Kayole incident can attest that the Deputy President is like a Tsunami and might sweep away anybody who is planning to stop his journey to the House on the Hill in 2022

Here is the video of Kayole residents welcoming the DP on Sunday.

