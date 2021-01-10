Sunday, January 10, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday dismissed a leaked letter written to him by Murang’a senator, Irungu Kang’ata, regarding the unpopularity of the Building Bridges Initiative in Mt. Kenya.

The president alluded to the letter during the burial of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s mother, Mama Hannah Atsianzale, saying that he was in charge of the government.

He was responding to calls by earlier speakers such as Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, who had asked the president to crack the whip by pushing out those sabotaging the BBI.

“Don’t assume that a lion that has been rained on is a cat.”

“Some people have written letters to me thinking that I don’t know what I am doing.”

“I don’t want to be lectured.”

“I am the President and I am in charge of this government.”

“I am in control and I know what I am doing, I know where I am going,” stated Uhuru.

In the letter dated December 30, 2020, addressed to Uhuru, Kang’ata stated that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was bound to fail in the Mount Kenya region following a survey conducted by his office.

Kang’ata told President Kenyatta that the provincial administration’s role in the BBI process was contributing to its unpopularity.

“Staki mtu wa kunilecture mimi. I know where I am and I am very clear about where I am going,” retorted Uhuru.

