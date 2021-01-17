Sunday, January 17, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, has sensationally claimed that his life and that of Deputy President William Ruto are in danger.

Sonko was speaking during a meeting in Kajiado County, where he and the DP were in attendance.

“I am not afraid.”

“I have been told that they plan to kill me as well as the Deputy President.”

“The only person who has the authority to take away human life is God,” He stated.

“I just want to warn the DP not to partake anything that is offered to him at State House and that is because I love him and would like him to be the fifth President of Kenya,” he added.

The former governor went ahead and called for the impeachment of President Uhuru Kenyatta claiming that he had violated the constitution and divided Kenyans.

He was referring to a remark the president made on Saturday, January 9, that communities outside Kikuyu and Kalenjin should take over the presidency when he retires.

Further, he accused the president’s sisters of engaging in corruption.

“Rais, wewe ndio unafaa kupelekwa nyumbani, wacha kuonea vijana wa maskini, vijana ambao baba zao hawakua chochote wala lolote kwa historia ya uongozi wa Kenya kama deputy president,” he stated.

“Mr. President, you are the one who should be impeached. I want to warn you against looking down on those who come from poor backgrounds and those who aren’t dynasties.”

Sonko was responding to calls by a section of leaders from the Amani National Congress (ANC) party to launch an onslaught for the impeachment of the DP.

The leaders had accused him of undermining the Head of State.

The Kenyan DAILY POST