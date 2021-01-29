Friday, January 29, 2021 – Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, has dared President Uhuru Kenyatta yet again to do what he wants with the content of a hard-hitting letter written to him by pro-Deputy President William Ruto allies from the Mt. Kenya region.

Speaking during an interview, Wahome said they opted to address the President through the letter after being blocked from attending a strategy meeting at State Lodge Sagana beginning today.

“It is not an ultimatum to him, we are just raising what we feel as elected leaders, needed to be addressed and he can do what he chooses with the letter’s content,” she said.

According to Wahome, the Mt. Kenya electorate are opposed to the BBI because it is being used to mistreat and sideline DP Ruto.

“People don’t like the BBI because there has been an effort to keep away the DP Ruto from it,” she said.

She said President Uhuru has failed to dialogue with elected leaders from Central Kenya and has opted to lecture and humiliate them in previous functions.

“Anytime we have a meeting, there has never been an engagement between us, he always humiliates us,” she said.

Wahome said they (leaders) have been writing to President Uhuru to try to get his ears and tell him the state of affairs in vain.

“We have been writing letters to President Uhuru over the state of affairs in our region, I have written two letters to him, the latest being on January 2.”

The legislator said the fallout between Uhuru and Central Kenya leaders started before the Supreme Court ruling in 2017 when he (Uhuru) lectured them at the State House for holding a meeting without his blessing.

Uhuru was upset after around 50 MPs met at Serena Hotel to discuss the region’s interest before the State House meeting.

He warned them against giving conditions and making demands to the government, adding that he was in charge of the government.

