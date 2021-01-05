Tuesday, 5 January 2021 – Popular comedian Steven Odwuor Dede, who is popularly known as Dj Shiti, has for the first time exposed his daughter to the limelight.

The popular funnyman, who rose from humble begginings to become one of the most sought after comedians in Kenya, took to social media and shared photos of his daughter, Mariam Auma, who is turning 1 year old.

Shiti posted a warm birthday message to his daughter through his Insta stories saying,“Mariam Auma, Nakhuyanza muno Omwana wanje. Your birthday is just around the corner,”

