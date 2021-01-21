Thursday, January 21, 2021 – Last year, a little known lady called Margaret, shot to fame after she dragged Size 8’s husband, DJ MO, into a cheating scandal.

Margaret, who works in Bahrain as a house help, leaked intimate chats and confessed that she has been warming the bed of the popular gospel deejay since 2016.

The scandal tainted DJ MO’s image and even made him lose his job at NTV, where he used to co-host Crossover Show every Sunday.

His alleged side-chick is still enjoying the fame she got after the damaging scandal.

She currently has over 34,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares hot photos flaunting her banging body.

Margaret has an average face but her body is a killer.

Check out these photos that she unleashed flaunting body goals.

