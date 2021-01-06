Wednesday, 06 January 2021 – Sammy Muraya, who is popularly known as DJ MO, has decided to reward his parents with a mansion for struggling to bring him up.

Although MO displays a lavish lifestyle on social media that might make you think that he was brought up on a silver spoon in his mouth, he grew up in a humble background.

His parents were peasants when he was growing up and at some point, they divorced after his father turned into an alcoholic.

After landing fortunes in the showbiz industry, he has decided to uplift their lives.

The deejay’s clout-chasing wife took to social media and posted a video of the mansion that her husband is building for his parents.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST