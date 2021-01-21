Thursday, 21 January 2021 – During the burial of the late Benga singer, John DeMathew, President Uhuru Kenyatta promised that he will give his wives jobs when addressing mourners.

When DeMathew was alive, he was a close friend of the Head of State.

He was among the influential Mt Kenya artists who campaigned for him in 2013 and 2017.

Uhuru had promised to give the deceased singer’s wives Government jobs.

However, the President might have broken his promise if the latest photo that Demathew’s second wife Caroline Waithira shared is anything to go by.

Caroline runs a small wines and spirits shop after her husband left her to take care of their kids, following a grisly road accident along Thika road.

She shared the photo and begged her followers to go and support her or else her kids will sleep hungry.

