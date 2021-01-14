Thursday, January 14, 2021 – A good number of Mt Kenya governors have sensed that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is unpopular in the vote-rich region and are looking for a way out.

Though they have been championing for BBI during the day, the governors have been meeting Deputy President William Ruto at night.

Early this week, 3 governors from Mt Kenya met DP at ‘Hustler Centre’ in Nairobi. The meeting was a closely guarded affair.

An insider intimated that the county bosses held a closed-door meeting with the DP and his top strategists for more than an hour.

The governors reportedly told Ruto that the ground is hostile to Raila Odinga and BBI politics.

They also urged the second in command that they are supporting BBI to avoid prosecution on fake corruption allegations like it had happened to former Governors Mike Sonko and Ferdinand Waititu.

Sonko and Waititu were allegedly impeached for associating themselves with Ruto and also opposing the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition chief Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST