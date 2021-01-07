Thursday, January 7, 2021 – Lugari MP, Ayub Savula, has revealed that he was offered Sh 17 million by a senior politician to overthrow Musalia Mudavadi as Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader.

Addressing mourners during the requiem mass of Mama Hannah Mudavadi on Thursday, Savula said last year when he was burying his late father, the politician, whom he refused to reveal his name, approached him and assured him of Sh 17 million if he overthrows Mudavadi as ANC boss.

“When I was burying my father, someone landed in my compound with a chopper with 17 million daring me to go and overthrow Musali Mudavadi as my Party leader,” Savula narrated.

“I said no. I am the son of a pastor, this is the family that raised me,” he added.

The incident happened at a time the NASA coalition was experiencing wrangles that saw even Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula fear for his role as the party’s leader.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was accused of being behind the Ford Kenya wrangles since he wanted Kanduyi MP, Wafula Wamunyinyi, to be the new Ford Kenya boss.

