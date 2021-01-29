Friday, 29 January 2021 – Chaos erupted in Nairobi’s Burma market on Thursday when Deputy President William Ruto was selling his hustler movement after a group of youth booed him and started chanting BBI slogans.

The rowdy youths, who were reportedly hired by leaders aligned to ODM leader Raila Odinga, charged towards the Deputy President and started throwing stones and other objects, forcing his security to whisk him to safety.

It’s alleged that Ruto might have been slapped by one of the goons during the commotion.

Check out this video that has taken social media by a storm.

So someone slapped DP Ruto in burma.



The IG should investigate this incident, hatutaki vujo. Video courtesy pic.twitter.com/5cFzTJZt8y — KENNETH (@IkeOjuok) January 28, 2021

