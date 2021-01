Sunday, 24 January 2021 – Kenyan songstress, Tanasha Donna, flew with her son Naseeb Junior to reunite with her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz and her recent visit has left tongues wagging.

On Saturday night, Diamond had a sold-out concert where he was joined by Tanasha Donna on stage to perform their hit song, Gere.

As the two former love-birds were performing, they almost turned the stage into a bedroom.

Watch videos.

The Kenya DAILY POST