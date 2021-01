Sunday, January 24, 2021 – Diamond Platnumz and his Kenyan baby mama, Tanasha Donna, seem to be rekindling their old flame.

On Saturday night, the top-rated Bongo singer had a sold-out gig and Tanasha was in attendance.

They couldn’t get enough of each other even at the backstage.

Just imagine what happened when they got home.

Watch this video that might give Zari Hassan sleepless nights.

The Kenya DAILY POST