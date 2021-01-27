Wednesday, January 27, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, on Wednesday drummed up support for the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) in Githurai, Nairobi, where he told the youth not to be swayed by ‘wheelbarrow politics’.

Speaking during a highly tense meeting around the Githurai bus stage, Raila, who was accompanied by a number of ODM lieutenants, told the youth that most of the promises made by the Jubilee government are yet to be fulfilled eight years later.

He highlighted the laptop project, jobs and building of stadia as some of the areas the government had failed to deliver despite basing its manifesto on development.

Pointing an accusing finger at Deputy President William Ruto, the former Premier asked the youth not to be fooled for a second time by buying the wheelbarrow narrative.

“They promised you 1million jobs. By now you should have 8million jobs…have you seen them?

However, the charged youth, who are alleged to have been ferried by DP Ruto allied MPs, started heckling Raila’s convoy forcing him to cut his speech short and flee the area.

The Kenyan DAILY POST