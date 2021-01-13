Wednesday, January 13, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga yesterday met a number of artists from across the country, among them renowned gospel artist Roy Smith Mwatia alias Rufftone and Tano Tena hitmaker, Ben Githae.

During the meeting, Raila asked the artists to drum up support for the Building Bridges Initiative to the public and asked Kenyans not to be fooled by slogans from certain politicians.

“If you can help us to market this BBI thing, it will be a good thing for the people of Kenya.”

“We must change the narrative, and we must not allow charlatans to come up with slogans to confuse the people of this country,” noted Raila.

Raila appeared to hit out at Deputy President William Ruto over his ‘hustler’ narrative as he claimed that it would not solve the problems the country is facing.

The ODM Party Leader also asked the artists not to be used by politicians ahead of elections, noting that songs can promote nationhood.

Raila, who is the African Union (AU) High Representative for Infrastructure Development, added that some of the first communication we give and receive in life is through music.

Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta are facing an uphill task selling their BBI to certain regions, especially Mt. Kenya, due to its unpopularity as pointed out by Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata in a leaked letter to Uhuru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST