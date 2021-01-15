Friday, January 15, 2021 – Former Dagoretti South MP, Dennis Waweru and nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, have said the Kikuyu community will not support Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential bid in 2022 because Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities have ruled the country since independence and it is time for other tribes to govern the country.

Speaking in Limuru where they had accompanied ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, to receive blessing from Kikuyu community elders, Waweru said backing Ruto for another ten years would mean two communities will have led for over 68 years before others take up the mantle

“It is about time we looked elsewhere because all are Kenyans and we have equal right to be in leadership,” he said.

Kamanda on his part argued that Raila is best-placed to lead since “he has a big heart and has the best interest of Kenyans in his plans”.

“Raila has shown us his gratitude in the past when he nominated Rachel Shebesh, Margaret Wanjiru and Isaac Mwaura only for the lot to betray him,” Kamanda said.

During the event, Kikuyu elders blessed Raila Odinga and anointed him to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

