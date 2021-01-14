Thursday, January 14, 2021 – Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, may not be appearing before the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) today over allegations of hate speech.

In a letter addressed to the commission’s secretary Skitter W. Mbugu yesterday, Wahome set conditions upon which she would honour the summon due for Thursday, January 14.

“To enable me to prepare a substantive response and reasonable defence, kindly let me know which part of my statement you find offensive taking into account the freedom of expression laid out in the Bill of Rights in the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.”

“Take notice that I am therefore unable to attend to the summons on 14th January 2021 as requested unless and until I receive the requested particulars,” she demanded.

Wahome had been summoned over remarks she allegedly made in October 2020 after violence broke out during Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to Kenol, Murang’a.

The incident, which happened before Ruto’s arrival at AIPCA church in Kenol, left two people dead and several others injured

Wahome reportedly launched a scathing attack against President Uhuru Kenyatta and called for his resignation which the commission found hateful in nature.

