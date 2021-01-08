Friday, January 8, 2021 – Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, on Thursday invited family and friends to celebrate his 76th birthday.

The party, which was held at his Karen home, was attended by familiar faces in political circles including the members of the dreaded “deep state”

Guests gathered around a table as they sang for the ODM party leader as he cut the cake. In one of the photos, a girl is seen giving a piece of cake to Mr. Odinga.

Those who attended included Mama Ida Odinga, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s brother Muhoho Kennyatta, former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, former Starehe MP Maina Kamanda, Kiambu Governor James Nyoro, Majority Leader of the National Assembly Amos Kimunya among others.

The hashtag #HappyBirthdayRaila was the top trending topic for the better part of Thursday with friends, fans and colleagues wishing him well.

“To our Party Leader @RailaOdinga, we are proud to be a part of your special day. May you be blessed with many more. You are a wonderful leader to the world of yesterday, today and the future. We thank God for making you the type of person you are today,” the ODM party tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST