Sunday, 03 January 2021– Former K24 TV anchor, Mwanaisha Chidzuga, is mourning the death of her mother-in-law.

Mwanaisha, who is married to former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana, announced the sad news on her Instagram page and revealed that her deceased mother-in-law Mama Martha Mghoi Mungatana passed on 2nd January 2021 at 10 PM at the age of 72 years.

She described Mama Martha as a matriarch in the family and thanked her for her love and guidance.

She further revealed that the late Mama Martha was involved in philanthropic activities that had a huge impact on society.

She fought for the rights of widows and was passionate about matters to do with education and women’s development.

“Dear Mama Martha.I celebrate you today .You were a matriarch of our family a woman a mother my mother-in-law and YAyee to our children. Now you’ve gone to be with the Lord we give thanks to the Almighty for blessing us with your love, care guidance. You were really Gods gift to us and to the world. You will be missed .Rest well Mama Martha Mghoi Mungatana ,rest well Yayee till we meet again

The Mungatana family wishes to announce the passing away of their mother, Mrs. Martha Mungatana mother to Harold Mungatana, Professor Erick Mungatana Caroline Mungatana ,Hon Danson Mungatana (MGH) and Dr Ceaser Mungatana. The late Mrs Martha Mungatana will be remembered for her major contribution in women development in Tana River being the founder of YWCA in Tana River, Focus on matters education and fight for the rights of widows. She went to be with the Lord on 2nd January 2021 at 10PM. She was 72 yrs, “she mourned through her Instagram page.

Here’s a photo of Mwanaisha’s deceased mother in law.

