Tuesday, 12 January 2021 – The body of a middle-aged man was found inside a lodging on Tuesday morning in Maua.

The deceased had previously been spotted having fun with two ladies at a popular local joint in the area.

He then proceeded to a lodging in the company of the ladies.

When police visited the scene on Tuesday morning, they found the deceased’s naked body lying on the bed.

They also found used condoms in a bin but the two ladies were nowhere to be seen.

His body was moved to Nyambene Funeral home pending an autopsy that will help in the ongoing investigations.

