Tuesday, 19 January 2021 –Six armed robbers raided Prime Bank along Mombasa Road and made away with millions of shillings after disarming two police officers who were manning the bank.

According to DCI, the robbers went to Kiambu on Monday night and dropped two firearms that they had stolen from the police officers during the daring robbery outside Kiambu hospital.

Unfortunately, the robbers escaped into darkness before the detectives swung into action.

Here’s a photo of the firearms that they dumped outside Kiambu Hospital hours after the robbery.

The Kenyan DAILY POST