Saturday, January 23, 2021 – Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has assured Kenyans that Deputy President William Ruto will be summoned to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to respond to incitement and defamation cases filed by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

Kalonzo, on Friday, spent the better part of the day at DCI headquarters where he had gone to report Ruto.

Kalonzo, who was accompanied by a multitude of his supporters and la battery of lawyers, accused Ruto of defaming him by claiming that he grabbed a piece of land belonging to the National Youth Service (NYS) in Yatta.

Addressing the press, Orengo, who was one of Kalonzo’s lawyers, said they had received an assurance from DCI chief George Kinoti that the DP will be summoned to the headquarters to answer the allegations.

Orengo said the DCI had informed them that the investigations would be complete in a period of between three and four weeks after recording statements with the DP on the allegations.

“We have received an assurance from the DCI that the DP will be made to record statements,” Orengo said.

The lawyers said they would consider four cases on incitement, a threat to life, abuse of office and criminal libel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST