Saturday, 23 January 2021 – A 35-year-old man is in police custody after he did ‘bad things’ to his biological daughter.

According to DCI, the suspect who is identified as Ephram Kimani, abused and impregnated his 13-year-old daughter, who is a class 5 pupil at Gatumbi Primary School in Murang’a.

The school principal took the child to a local hospital after noticing her bulging baby bump, where she was confirmed to be six months pregnant.

Upon investigations, it was established that her father was behind the heinous act.

The girl confessed that her father has been abusing her since July 2020.

The girl is under the care of a children’s officer at a rescue centre as investigations continue.

Here are tweets by DCI.

Here’s a photo of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST