Wednesday, January 13, 2021 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga has taken home a cool Sh16 million, 3 luxury cars among other benefits after retirement.

He was awarded Ksh 15,934,656 retirement package alongside other hefty bonuses as he headed home for retirement on Monday.

The package was a sum equal to one year’s salary paid for each term he served in office.

Maraga used to earn approximately Ksh 1,328,000 while in office.

He will also get a monthly pension equivalent to 80 percent of his last monthly salary amounting to Ksh 1,062,400 per month.

Maraga will also have access to a Ksh 10,000,000 inpatient medical cover and Ksh 300,000 for outpatient.

The former Supreme Court President will further receive Ksh 75,000 for dental cover and a similar amount for optical cover.

The insurances will also serve his wife.

In terms of security, the retired CJ will be accorded two armed bodyguards but only if he wants them.

Some staff were also delegated to serve the retired judge including two drivers, a personal assistant, one secretary, a gardener, one cleaner and a fully furnished office.

All employees will be under the government’s payroll.

Additionally, Maraga will get two saloon cars with a capacity of 2,000 cc.

He will also receive a four-wheel-drive vehicle with a capacity of 3,000 cc.

All three vehicles will be replaced once every four years.

All the benefits are based on the Retirement Benefits (Deputy President and Designated State Officers) Act 2015.

Upon retirement, Maraga handed back his official vehicle, CJ 1 number plate and the national flag. His official wig and robe were also returned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST