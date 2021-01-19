Tuesday, January 19, 2021 – Former National Super Alliance (NASA) strategist, David Ndii, has claimed Deputy President William Ruto may be assassinated for creating a class war between hustlers and dynasties.

For the last one year, Ruto has been mobilising and organising his political base along the dominant social-economic cleavages, and not the usual ethnic-regional conundrum – often presented as transient ethnic kingpin coalitions during general elections.

Certainly, Ruto’s invocation of an existing socio-economic cleavage between those in power and unemployed youth has irked the “dynasties” who are baying for his blood.

According to Ndii, who is an Oxford-trained economist, Ruto has succeeded in creating a class war of the rich and the poor like former Nyandarua MP, JM Kariuki, who was assassinated by Jomo Kenyatta in 1975 for saying “Kenya has become a nation of 10 millionaires and 10 million beggars,”

“So what if Ruto is the devil? Truth be told, he has succeeded where many radical politicians/intellectuals—Kaggia, JM, Ngugi, Thiong’o, Koigi, many others failed—frame a class discourse that transcends tribes. JM came close (hoping Ruto does not meet the same fate),” Ndii wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply