Tuesday, January 19, 2021 – Former National Super Alliance (NASA) strategist, David Ndii, has claimed Deputy President William Ruto may be assassinated for creating a class war between hustlers and dynasties.

For the last one year, Ruto has been mobilising and organising his political base along the dominant social-economic cleavages, and not the usual ethnic-regional conundrum – often presented as transient ethnic kingpin coalitions during general elections.

Certainly, Ruto’s invocation of an existing socio-economic cleavage between those in power and unemployed youth has irked the “dynasties” who are baying for his blood.

According to Ndii, who is an Oxford-trained economist, Ruto has succeeded in creating a class war of the rich and the poor like former Nyandarua MP, JM Kariuki, who was assassinated by Jomo Kenyatta in 1975 for saying “Kenya has become a nation of 10 millionaires and 10 million beggars,”

“So what if Ruto is the devil? Truth be told, he has succeeded where many radical politicians/intellectuals—Kaggia, JM, Ngugi, Thiong’o, Koigi, many others failed—frame a class discourse that transcends tribes. JM came close (hoping Ruto does not meet the same fate),” Ndii wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST