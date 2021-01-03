Sunday, January 3, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has warned Kandara MP Alice Wahome against insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Wahome, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto and one of the founders of the Tanga Tanga movement, on Saturday, hurled insults at President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of failing in fulfilling the Jubilee Party agenda.

In the four-page document, Wahome also accused the President of planning to retain power when he exits the top job in next year’s General Election.

But in a quick response to the statement, Murathe said Wahome was clearly speaking on behalf of Tanga Tanga.

“You cannot continue insulting the president, thinking he is a lame-duck. “She doesn’t know what is coming,” said Murathe

The former Gatanga MP warned that the party will take stern action against all party members who have been disrespectful to the party leadership and were advancing other parties’ ideologies.

