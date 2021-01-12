Tuesday, January 12, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has stated that former Chief Justice David Maraga has no lasting legacy to celebrate after he formally retired as the President of the Judiciary on Monday.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Ahmednasir, who in social circles is known as ‘Grand Mullah’, claimed Maraga left behind a corrupt Supreme Court where senior judges exchanged bribes to avert justice in broad daylight.

“Leave out the polemic and propaganda…what is the lasting legacy of CJ David Maraga? He bequeathed to Kenya a corrupt Supreme Court. His hypocrisy of preaching water while drinking wine was the sanctimonious fraud that defined his tenure,” Ahmednasir said.

The brilliant lawyer also asked Maraga to come clean on the endemic corruption in the highest court in the land allegedly propagated during his tenure.

“If CJ Maraga is a decent and honest Kenyan, he should come clean on the issue of the senior judge of the Supreme Court who took KSh 220 million bribe. CJ Maraga and I know the judge…intelligent Kenyans must read a lot on Maraga’s astute silence on this matter!” he said.

