Closing date: January 15, 2021

Gold Star Kenya (GS Kenya) was established in 2010 as a local Non-Governmental Organization; GS Kenya was born out of the success of the Gold Star Network, a social franchise program initiative established in 2006 to promote comprehensive quality HIV care amongst a network of private health providers in Kenya. GS Kenya implements health related projects in Kenya. We seek qualified candidates on short term basis for the following position:

Position: Qualitative Data Transcribers

Location: Nairobi County

Job Summary:

Responsible for creating written versions of audio or video recordings, meetings, and conversations. This job involves listening to audio and translating it into long-form text, reviewing drafts of written transcriptions, and liaising with clients to make sure they’re happy with the final documents.

Position Description:

· Interpreting Audio Recordings. Listen to recorded dictations to interpret and transcribe them, translating any industry-specific jargon into long-form text, such as medical terminology or legal terms.

· Reviewing Drafts- review drafts prepared by speech recognition software, ensuring that it’s correct and complete, and making any edits for accuracy and consistency in style.

· Identifying Inconsistencies-A key part of this job is to spot any inaccuracies and errors, and to add in missing information within the final report. Check that every aspect of the document is correct, as discrepancies can have a negative impact.

· Submitting Work to Clients for Review- Once the work is complete, send it to the client for their review.

· Following Confidentiality Guidelines- so a key part of this role is to follow patient and client confidentiality guidelines.

· Performs other related duties as assigned.

Minimum Requirements:

· 3 or more years of experience in Qualitative data transcription is a Must.

· Able to type 40wpm with 90% accuracy

· Good command of English language. (Excellent grammar and language skills- American and British)

· Excellent organizational skills and ability to follow study-specific procedures and guidelines reliably.

· Online research skills and ability to use search engines (Internet knowledge) and experience in word processing.

· Proficiency in basic computer technology including word processing (e.g. Microsoft Word), email and basic data entry (e.g. Microsoft Excel).

· Ability to Transcribe audio into word document or audio into MS Word document into English from Kiswahili

How to Apply

Gold Star Kenya is an equal opportunity employer. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply via email by sending cover letter and CV (in one folder pdf) to gskenya-hr@goldstarkenya.org. Please quote the Title of the post provided on the subject line and availability on the application letter to be received by 15th January 2021.

Kindly note that only shortlisted persons will be contacted.