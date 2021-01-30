Project description: The Spatial R/epellents (SR) project is funded by UNITAID and seeks to fill the gaps for assessing spatial repellent products efficacy, deployment and uptake strategies. In this regard, Kenya has been selected as the site for conducting the epidemiological evaluation of spatial repellent product efficacy in a high malaria transmission setting. This study will be conducted in Busia County over the next two years. The project seeks to fill the following position(s).

Position: Data Specialist (1 position) KMR 8

Location: Busia County

Duration: One (1) year with a possibility of extension

Reports to: Data manager

Job description

The incumbent will be responsible for performing various data management, data entry, cleaning and validation, processing, and analysis functions in an accurate and timely fashion.

Qualifications

Diploma in IT, Computer science, Mathematics, Statistics, Applied Statistics, or Biostatistics.

Minimum 2 years’ working experience in data management (data entry, cleaning, and validation) preferable within a Clinical research set-up

Experience in managing and ensuring data quality

Have a good working knowledge of GCP requirements for clinical trials

Excellent working knowledge of statistical packages/programs (preferably R or STATA) and statistical analyses.

Experience with electronic data collection tools (CommCare, REDcap, ODK, ).

Knowledge of database languages, such as SQL or visual basic

Desirable qualities, skills and abilities

Must have good writing, organizational & communication skills

Good judgment in problem solving, awareness of own limitations, and strong internal motivation

Attention to detail and good work ethics

Ability to prioritize tasks and meet set deadlines

Flexible and able to work with minimal supervision

Ability to work independently and collaboratively with colleagues

Responsibilities

Ensure timely data entry of completed and verified laboratory microscopy CRFs – meet data team allocated targets

Perform source data verification, validation and discrepancy management

Collate, query and clean data coming in from the field sites including flagging out inconsistencies and/or errors arising from data obtained from the field as part of routine data checks

Provide timely feedback on identified SR component-specific data quality gaps and poor performance.

Completion of data clarification forms

Ensure all study paper forms are completed as per GCP standards with all relevant documentation

Daily storage of consent forms including all paper based CRFs from field sites in Busia according to the SOP’s.

Supervise movement of data sheets and data files between the study clinics and KEMRI Alupe study

Provide feedback on data submission processes to ensure processes are streamlined and required information is being submitted per set

Ensure that data security measures are adhered

Documentation including both physical and electronic

Assure data quality is maintained

Troubleshoot and solve common electronic data capture system

Any other duties assigned by the data manager

Terms of Employment

This contract is for 1 year renewable as per KEMRI schemes of service. Probation period is for the first 3 months. Salary is negotiable within the appropriate grade based on education levels, relevant experience and demonstrated competency.

How to Apply

Letter of Application (Indicate vacancy Number)

Must include a current CV with names of at least 2

Must include copies of academic and professional

Must include a copy of Certificate of good conduct

Must have KRA Certificate of Tax compliance

Must have Clearance Certificate from HELB

Must have credit reference Bureau Certificate

Applications should be submitted through cghr@kemri.org no later than 1st February 2021.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted