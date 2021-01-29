Job Title: Data Protection Officer
Location: Nairobi
Report to: the Group Head of Operations
Responsibilities
- Developing and maintaining a mapping of Data protection and privacy legislation in all UAPOM’s operating territories
- Maintaining data protection policies and procedures.
- Monitoring and ensuring compliance with the Data Protection laws and policies of the Group as outlined by the regulator.
- Conducting training and awareness sessions to all EA Staff on Data Privacy requirements and obligations of the Group
- Ensuring Data privacy policy availability by publishing on the Intranet for employees and independent contractors to access and providing it to all third parties who process personal information on UAPOM’s behalf or in terms of a contractual agreement with UAPOM.
- Management of third party data protection risks
- Ensuring Data Privacy Impact Assessments are undertaken in line with data privacy laws.
- Driving implementation of essential elements of the DPA, such as the principles of data processing, data subjects’ rights, data protection by design and by default, records of processing activities, security of processing, and notification and communication of data breaches.
- Overseeing the maintenance of records required to demonstrate data protection compliance.
- Review and update Data privacy policy for the Group as required.
How to Apply