Closing date: January 20, 2021

JOB PURPOSE

Women’s Integrated Sexual Health” (WISH) is IPPFs new flagship health programme to transform the lives of millions of women and girls. Funded by DFID (U.K) WISH will provide integrated and holistic healthcare to 2.2m additional users across 16 countries in Africa and South Asia from 2018-2021.

Through a consortium of five internationally recognised organisations and 11 IPPF Member Associations led by IPPF the WISH programme will provide a comprehensive, integrated approach to ensure equitable access to family planning and sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR). The programme will prioritise the most underserved women and girls, particularly youth under 20, the very poor, and marginalized populations (including people with disability, people displaced or affected by humanitarian crisis, and people living in hard-to-reach areas)

WISH2ACTION Data Analysts gather and integrate data from disparate sources to extract trends and business insights, working across the WISH2ACTION team and partners to identify and respond to analysis needs, ensuring the foundation of data required for a results-based funding programme, including quality, timeliness, accessibility and visualization of data.

Data Analysts are responsible for all aspects of performance and evaluation data analysis for the countries in their region, ensuring data are analysed for performance monitoring, learning and evidence generation. Data Analysts work closely with the respective Head of Region and the W2A Technical Lead/M&E Deputy Director Evidence and Learning to ensure that data are available at all levels to support decision-making. Data Analysts coordinate closely with the WISH2ACTION finance team to support the analysis requirements of a results-based funding programme and liaise with key counterparts in IPPF Central and Regional Offices to ensure integration of programme data with IPPF institutional requirements.

Key Tasks

Conduct monthly data cleaning and reconciliation at partner/ country/ programme levels (identify data anomalies and systematically document explanation of all trends).

Identify where rapid data quality assessments (RDQA) are indicated, conduct targeted implementation of RDQAs, and coordinate action plans to improve data quality.

Develop simplified RDQA tools to build capacity in MAs for frequent data quality checks.

Support MAs in preparations for country analysis (CA and CA++) visits from the Third Party Monitor (TPM) and follow up on recommendations from these visits.

Support field partners’ use of data platform through training and targeted capacity building efforts.

Lead monthly data review meetings with country teams, identifying, analysing, interpreting and documenting trends or patterns in data sets.

Support quarterly meetings to review data trends and progress towards targets across the WISH2ACTION programme.

Lead the development and support use of various data visualizations across stakeholders at multiple levels to review progress against targets.

Support development and testing of WISH2ACTION data collection and visualization platform.

Analyse data including additional users and other Key Performance Indicators for payment and other health impact estimates.

Map Service Delivery Points and service delivery trends with external data for various outputs.

Liaise with WISH2ACTION team (including finance) to ensure all programme data analysis needs are met.

Develop tables, graphs and reporting materials as necessary for programme reports internal and external.

· Support the annual CEI process. Specifically: Compile sampling data from all the MAs. Participate in the development, and review of research tools. Where needed, support enumerator training and field work monitoring. Support review of the analytical files submitted by the contractor and if needed provide assistance for more in-depth analysis for the wider WISH2ACTION team.

Support the documentation and publication of CEI data.

Contribute to the development of WISH2ACTION global goods by taking ownership of one KPI and providing input into evaluations and briefs through data analysis; contribution in the relevant TWG and; collaboration with the technical teams.

To ensure gender is effectively mainstreamed within the remit of the post and in line with IPPF’s Gender Equality Policy.

To build and maintain positive relationships with all members of staff, and contacts within and outside the Federation.

To become familiar with the Federation’s Health and Safety Programme and Guidelines for using Visual Display Units. To do everything possible to ensure a healthy and safe working environment, including following instructions and guidance.

To undertake such other reasonable duties as may be requested from time to time.

The candidate must demonstrate an understanding of and commitment to safeguarding in local and international context and demonstrate a willingness to sign and adhere to IPPF’s Code of Conduct and Safeguarding Policies.

Education & Qualifications

BS in Health Informatics, Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics.

Proven Ability

Being analytical, resourceful, organized, patient but persistent, detail- and solution-oriented, and able to tell the story behind raw data to non-technical audiences.

Proven experience as a data analyst or business data analyst working across teams

Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and communicate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.

Adept at queries, report writing and presenting findings.

Technical expertise in data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques.

Knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analysing datasets (Excel, SPSS, SAS etc).

Ability to delve into data to discover discrepancies and patterns.

Experience presenting and explaining information in an accessible way.

Experience with supportive capacity-building approaches for field-based partners.

Proven skills in using Excel, DHIS2, Power BI.

Previous not-for-profit experience desirable.

International experience (particularly developing countries) desirable.

Skills

Fluent English (verbal and written).

Skills in French, Arabic or Portuguese would be an advantage.

Excellent interpersonal skills and an ability to work effectively with people from different countries and cultures.

Strong analytical skills.

Excellent time management and organisational skills.

Personal Competence

Discretion in handling confidential information.

Willing to travel internationally up to 60 days a year.

How to Apply

For more details on the job description and on how to apply please visit https://www.ippfar.org/jobs

IPPF offers a wide range of benefits and is an equal opportunity employer.

Applications are particularly encouraged from women, people living with disabilities, people living with HIV and minorities.