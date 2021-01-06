Closing date: January 11, 2021

Main Purpose of the Job

Support the Programs in all project design, implementation, documentation / archiving and monitoring to ensure quality and efficiency in programming.

Key relationships to the role:

Internal: Program Managers, NAWIRI Project coordinator, NAWIRI head of office and other technical units within NAWIRI, Finance unit staff and Head of Programs

External: Existing and new partners, CSOs, funding partners, government institutions communities, visitors and other actors.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Support in digital data collection application building both for surveys and case management.

Collect, compile and analyze data and reports and create consolidated progress reports.

Support establishment of data collection systems within programs when requested and review existing data collection tools on a regular basis.

Maintain an updated and robust projects data base.

Develop tools, dashboards or other platforms to capture, analyze, present and disseminate projects information and evidences of impacts to internal and external stakeholders

Facilitate capacity building of staff on technical data management issues through trainings, on Job Training and technical backstopping.

Review monitoring reports and assess interim impacts and causes of potential bottlenecks in implementation.

Develop baseline data for each project component and for all project indicators.

With collaborating partners, review their existing approaches and management information systems and agree on any required changes, support and resources.

Support the staff in mobile data collection; using Kobo Collect, CommCare and any other digital apps recommended by the donor.

Assist in management and development of effective and sustainable feedback mechanisms to Caritas Marsabit from program beneficiaries/stakeholders.

Ensure relevant, timely, and quality support to the program staff on assessments and evaluations; i.e. support in developing the survey tools, data analysis, visualization and report writing.

Prepare accurate and timely reporting and learning, contributing to knowledge that informs decision making for Caritas Marsabit and other stakeholders.

Support documentation and dissemination of key findings stemming from monitoring, assessment, and other learning activities. Track and ensure organized, comprehensive electronic filing of documented findings/analyses.

When appropriate/applicable, facilitate and participate in information sharing opportunities among Caritas Marsabit stakeholders.

Ensure utilization of appropriate reporting templates that facilitate the acquisition and aggregation of data.

Project monitoring to ensure that implementation of activities is being done in accordance with donor agreement and timelines.

Support project evaluation and learning i.e. surveys, baselines, evaluations, joint projects monitoring and reviews / lessons learning workshops/events.

Academic and Professional Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Applied statistics

Relevant working experience / skills and competencies:

At least three (3) years exposure and experience in working with development fields such as health and nutrition programming.

Prior exposure and experience implementing formative research methodologies.

Proven monitoring and evaluation skills in randomized controlled trials

Proficient in the use of statistical software (STATA,SPSS or R),Tableau and Excel

Computer literacy i.e. proficient in MS Office, with strong skills in MS Excel, MS Access, MS word, Power point.

Excellent knowledge of statistics, survey and assessment methodologies and experience in combined qualitative and quantitative research methods.

Excellent research, writing, communication and analytical skills.

Strong organizational and time management skills and ability to deliver under tight timelines.

How to Apply

Caritas Marsabit is an equal opportunity employer and encourage all qualified candidates to apply not later than 11thJanuary 2021.

The application should contain attachments of; one-page cover letter, updated CV with clear details of a daytime telephone contact, email address, names and addresses of three referees. **

All applications should be addressed to:

The Director, Caritas Marsabit,

P. O Box 62 – 60500,

Marsabit,

and submitted via email address(info@caritas-dom.org).

NOTES:

The job title of the position applied for should form part of the subject matter of the email.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.