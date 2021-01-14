The International Centre for Reproductive Health – Kenya (ICRHK) is a local non-profit organization that works in the area of sexual and reproductive health research and intervention programs.

Our projects are in the thematic areas of HIV/AIDS, Family planning, RHMNCH and sexual and gender-based violence.

Our staff include experts in public health, clinical services, research, project management and data.

We seek to fill the following positions for a KP program;

DATA ASSISTANTS

5 POSTS – Kilifi, Mtwapa, Malindi, Likoni and Mvita

Requirements:

Diploma in Information Technology, Health Records and Information, statistics or equivalent.

Experience in key population and HIV data management an added advantage.

Understanding of public health/medical or social sciences field an asset

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Fluent in Kiswahili and English.

A full job description is accessible on our website: http://www.icrhk.org click on vacancies.

Applicants must upload their application letter, an up-to-date CV with names and addresses of three referees and telephone contacts and the bio data form on the ICRHK job application portal accessible on our website http://www.icrhk.org by 22nd January 2021, 5pm.

ICRHK is committed to equal opportunities and welcomes applications from appropriately qualified people from all sections of the community.

ICRHK does not charge a fee at any stage of its recruitment.