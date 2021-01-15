JOB TITLE: DATA AND ADMIN CLERK

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

INDUSTRY: WASTE MANAGEMENT

SALARY: Kshs 20,000 – 25,000

JOB LOCATION: BANANA

SUMMARY: Our client, a waste management and recycling company, which is engaged in waste collection, material recovery, composting and recycling is looking for a data entry clerk, who will also be tasked with some administration duties. Experience in both will be key.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Data Entry

Maintaining company’s data

Maintains database by entering new and updated customer and account information.

Key in data to the computer and compile and sort information.

Establishes entry priorities.

Processes customer and account source documents by reviewing data for deficiencies

Scanning through information to identify pertinent information.

Correcting errors and organizing the information in a manner that will optimize swift and accurate capturing

Creating accurate spreadsheets

Entering and updating information into relevant databases

Ensuring data is backed up

Informing relevant parties regarding errors encountered

Storing hard copies of data in an organized manner to optimize retrieval

Handling additional duties from time to time.

Admin Duties

Office Operations duties

Filing office documents

Print, photocopy, typing and scanning

Maintain office records

Ensure filing systems are maintained and up to date

Define procedures for record retention

Ensure protection and security of files and records

Monitor and record phone calls

Control correspondences

Maintain office equipment /inventories

Respond to emails as much as possible

QUALIFICATIONS

Diploma in any field

Excellent computer skills

At least 1 year relevant experience in both data entry and admin duties

Good communication and reporting skills, good analytical skills, self-driven and result oriented

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills and experience to jobs@britesmanagement.com

Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted