Job Title Data and Admin Clerk

Nature Of Job Full Time

Industry Waste Management

Salary Kshs 20,000.00-25,000.00

Job Location Banana

Job Description

Our client, a waste management and recycling company, which is engaged in waste collection, material recovery, composting and recycling is looking for a data entry clerk, who will also be tasked with some administration duties. Experience in both will be key.

Responsibilities                                                                                                                     

Data Entry

  • Maintaining company’s data
  • Maintains database by entering new and updated customer and account information.
  • Key in data to the computer and compile and sort information.
  • Establishes entry priorities.
  • Processes customer and account source documents by reviewing data for deficiencies
  • Scanning through information to identify pertinent information.
  • Correcting errors and organizing the information in a manner that will optimize swift and accurate capturing
  • Creating accurate spreadsheets
  • Entering and updating information into relevant databases
  • Ensuring data is backed up
  • Informing relevant parties regarding errors encountered
  • Storing hard copies of data in an organized manner to optimize retrieval
  • Handling additional duties from time to time.

Admin Duties

  • Office Operations duties
  • Filing office documents
  • Print, photocopy, typing and scanning
  • Maintain office records
  • Ensure filing systems are maintained and up to date
  • Define procedures for record retention
  • Ensure protection and security of files and records
  • Monitor and record phone calls
  • Control correspondences
  • Maintain office equipment /inventories
  • Respond to emails as much as possible

Qualifications

  • Diploma in any field
  • Excellent computer skills
  • At least 1 year relevant experience in both data entry and admin duties
  • Good communication and reporting skills, good analytical skills, self-driven and result oriented

How to apply

  • Qualifiedcandidates areencouragedtosend CVsquoting relevantskills andexperienceto jobs@britesmanagement.com
  • Interviews willbe conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled
  • Only the shortlistedcandidates willbecontacted

