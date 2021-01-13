Job Title Data and Admin Clerk
Nature Of Job Full Time
Industry Waste Management
Salary Kshs 20,000.00-25,000.00
Job Location Banana
Job Description
Our client, a waste management and recycling company, which is engaged in waste collection, material recovery, composting and recycling is looking for a data entry clerk, who will also be tasked with some administration duties. Experience in both will be key.
Responsibilities
Data Entry
- Maintaining company’s data
- Maintains database by entering new and updated customer and account information.
- Key in data to the computer and compile and sort information.
- Establishes entry priorities.
- Processes customer and account source documents by reviewing data for deficiencies
- Scanning through information to identify pertinent information.
- Correcting errors and organizing the information in a manner that will optimize swift and accurate capturing
- Creating accurate spreadsheets
- Entering and updating information into relevant databases
- Ensuring data is backed up
- Informing relevant parties regarding errors encountered
- Storing hard copies of data in an organized manner to optimize retrieval
- Handling additional duties from time to time.
Admin Duties
- Office Operations duties
- Filing office documents
- Print, photocopy, typing and scanning
- Maintain office records
- Ensure filing systems are maintained and up to date
- Define procedures for record retention
- Ensure protection and security of files and records
- Monitor and record phone calls
- Control correspondences
- Maintain office equipment /inventories
- Respond to emails as much as possible
Qualifications
- Diploma in any field
- Excellent computer skills
- At least 1 year relevant experience in both data entry and admin duties
- Good communication and reporting skills, good analytical skills, self-driven and result oriented
How to apply
- Qualifiedcandidates areencouragedtosend CVsquoting relevantskills andexperienceto jobs@britesmanagement.com
- Interviews willbe conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled
- Only the shortlistedcandidates willbecontacted