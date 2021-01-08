Friday, 08 January 2021 – A concerned Kenyan has raised an alarm after he was involved in an altercation with two middle-aged men of Somali origin.

They reportedly hit his vehicle from behind and then sped off, claiming that they were being chased by police.

When he peeped through the window of the Toyota Noah car that they were driving, he spotted some knives and more than 10 phones.

The Somali men, who are suspected to be notorious criminals, then called a group of other young men who came with motorbikes and blocked his vehicle, before helping them to escape.

“Be aware of this two boys of Somali origin they hit my vehicle from behind and sped up, they are so dangerous bcoz after hitting me they claimed they were chased by police inside their vehicle I could see knives and more than 10phones, they also called a group of other 5 boys who came with motorbikes and blocked my vehicle while they escape, reported the matter to the authority. When you see this vehicle kindly reach me through this number, 0103500776 or report to the nearest police station, “the concerned Kenyan wrote.

Here are photos of the two men who are suspected to be criminals.

