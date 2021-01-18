Title: Customer Service Representative

Industry: Financial Services

Location: Nairobi

Salary: Competitive

Our client is a financial institution that provides tailor-made financial services such as credit and saving services as well as insurance services to customers across the country.

They seek to hire Customer Service Representatives who will be responsible for establishing, retaining, and deepening customer relationships by performing efficient and accurate banking transactions; and opening and closing accounts in support of the Sacco goals and objectives.

Key Responsibilities

Accurately open and close accounts in accordance with operating controls, including legal, corporate, and regulatory procedures to ensure the safety and security of customer assets.

Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of the new accounts system database to manage and maintain customer account information

Assist customers with telephone inquiries to provide solutions to their banking needs

Assist customers with routine account-related requests; research and resolve account service inquiries/issues; and respond to client inquiries promptly, effectively, and professionally

Perform teller responsibilities

Skills & Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University in Arts, Humanities, Information Technology, Banking, Finance, and or any related field.

Masters Degree will be an additional advantage

A minimum of 2 years experience performing teller responsibilities, and a minimum of 1-year experience performing as a bank customer service representative or similar capacity.

Excellent planning, organizational skills with high integrity

Self – motivated and confident

Results driven individual with a strategic approach to achieving their objectives

A Team player with good interpersonal and communication skills

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; kindly send your CV and Professional Certificates quoting the job title (Customer Service Representative) to careers@metropal.co.ke by Friday 22nd January 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.